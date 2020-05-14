City Council moving forward with ordinance allowing parking spaces to become street cafes, approval likely

The Kansas City Missouri City Council referred to committee a pair of ordinances today to allow restaurants and bars to apply for temporary sidewalk and street cafe permits, alongside another ordinance allowing the serving or delivery of alcohol to a vehicle.

Citing Mayor Lucas’ 10-10-10 rule limiting capacity, the ordinances championed by Councilpersons Andrea Bough and Eric Bunch will allow businesses with an active “sales-by-drink” license to apply for a new license that would enable the establishment to expand their footprint into parking lots and parking spaces outside of the business, provided the area complies with all ADA guidelines. The renewable permits will be issued on a 90-day term, and permitting fees are waived.

If approved, a related ordinance will allow curbside to-go alcohol sales through the end of the year. On Twitter, Councilperson Bough hoped to have these ordinances approved by next week.

So good news for those of you itching to eat out or just support local businesses, but still want to be socially responsible!