Chipotle seeks 500+ new employees in KC ASAP

Kansas Citians searching for work might be in luck. The restaurant chain plans to hire 560 new employees in Kansas City and 15,000 new employees in total across the country during its “Coast to Coast Career Day” event Thursday, Jan. 14. Among the available positions are general managers, service managers, kitchen managers, and crew members.

All interviews during the Thursday event will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, such as mask-wearing and social distancing during the interview process. New Chipotle employees will receive a number of benefits, such as access to mental healthcare, financial assistance for college, and a quarterly crew bonus that gives employees the annual chance to earn an extra month’s worth of pay.

Kiana Staton, public relations executive for Chipotle, says this surge of newly available jobs is made possible by the growth Chipotle is experiencing due to internal promotions and the addition of new restaurant locations. “In 2020, the brand promoted close to 11,000 team members and in 2021, it could potentially open 200 new restaurants,” Staton says.

Register for an interview here.