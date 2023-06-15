Chiefs Night at the K was a rare opportunity for dual celebration

Chiefs Night at the K began with Head Coach Andy Reid opening with “They wouldn’t give Travis the microphone at the White House, but I’m giving it to him right now,” before passing it off to an excited Travis Kelce—who was ready to have a Chiefs style comeback throwing the first pitch for the night.

In case you missed it, Tight End Travis Kelce threw out a horrific first pitch on opening day for the Cleveland Guardians back in April. Both Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr and Chiefs mascot KC Wolf held big arrow signs pointing to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. anticipating Travis’s redemption throw. Kelce yelled into the mic before thousands of fans “Let’s do it again, baby!” and went right into his ‘royal redemption’ throwing an arguable perfect first pitch to Witt Jr.

With such a pitch, we have one question Travis: did you get some practice in with the Mahomes?

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Royals part-owner Patrick Mahomes II was actually drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round in the 2014 MLB draft. Mahomes II turned down the offer and opted to attend Texas Tech University later drafted by our Kansas City Chiefs in the 1st round pick 10. The baseball history for the Mahomes family doesn’t stop there though. Patrick Mahomes I played pitcher in the major league from 1992 to 2003, playing for teams including: Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, and more. Regardless of how the turnaround cameabout – great job, Travis!

Chiefs Night was filled with several Royals jerseys, Chiefs jerseys, and even some fans wearing gear that included both team names & logos. Many fans sported jerseys, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Bobby Witt Jr, Salvador Pérez, and Royals hall of famer George Brett.

When catching up with one of the Royals fans, we asked “Why is a night like this when both our sport teams come together important to our Kansas City sport culture?” She responded with “It brings people together and most people in Kansas City are fans of both teams. And, it’s just another way to bring everyone together especially in these trying times”. We couldn’t agree more. What a remarkable night for Kansas City sports.