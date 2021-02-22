Chiefs Kingdom welcomes future MVP of something, Sterling Skye Mahomes

If you heard figurative fireworks yesterday, you’re not alone. Weighing in at 6 lbs 11 oz, Sterling Skye Mahomes is the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom. Patrick and Brittany’s baby girl is healthy and happy, as are her parents. Sterling is about the size of a football right now, but she’s already become Kansas City royalty.

Union Station lit up in pink and white to welcome the new Kansas Citian, and Mayor Q also sent out his congratulations. They weren’t the only ones, everyone ranging from People Magazine to Hyvee sent out their support and love for the baby.

Congratulations @brittanylynne8 and @PatrickMahomes on the arrival of Sterling Skye Mahomes. With tonight's pink and white lighting, Union Station and Science City wish you and your new family many happy years together here in KC. Video by Logan Tritt. pic.twitter.com/cBUVBXoAvL — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 22, 2021

Sterling seems to be the cap to a whirlwind year for the couple. After the Chiefs Super Bowl win against the 49ers, Patrick proposed to Brittany at the same time he got his Super Bowl ring. Soon after the couple shared that they were expecting a baby. The 6-pound future-MVP was born just a few weeks after Super Bowl LV. While we had a devastating loss to the Buccaneers in that game, the arrival of Sterling is an even bigger reward for Patrick and Brittany, and all of Kansas City as well.