Chiefs Kingdom announce some of their biggest match-ups for the 2023 season

Early Wednesday morning, the Chiefs began announcing some of their most exciting match-ups for the upcoming season with their full schedule to be released soon. These announcements have made Chiefs fans excited for the return of their Superbowl champs in the 2023 season.

Among these announcements was the reveal that the Chiefs will be playing the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5th for one of the two German NFL games of 2023. The defending Superbowl champs will play at Frankfurt Stadium, home of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clarke Hunt spoke about the announcement: “The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany.”

Along with the announcement, the Chiefs released a movie trailer-level video on their YouTube channel to promote the game.

The Chiefs also revealed that they will be playing the Bengals on New Year’s Eve, ending the year with an epic showdown that will take place right at home in Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs beat the Bengals in last season’s AFC Championship game. This is definitely one to watch, not that we won’t be tuning in for every other game of the season.

In more Chiefs-related news, the Kelce brother’s podcast New Heights announced that they will have Andy Ried on this week’s episode, which you can watch now.



Coaching against your old team in the Super Bowl can get confusing 😂😅 THE ANDY REID EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/IoPikZ4Pgq@JasonKelce @tkelce pic.twitter.com/twK2ipZrxF — New Heights (@newheightshow) May 10, 2023

The NFL is set to release the rest of the Chiefs 2023 schedule on Thursday, May 11th at 7 pm. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 12th at 11 a.m. for the general public, but season ticket holders will have a chance to buy single game tickets at 10 a.m.

True to the long-standing policy of the Chiefs, tax-paying residents of Jackson County, Missouri, have access to a pre-sale on Friday at 8 a.m. You can get your tickets no matter what group you fall under on The Chiefs website.