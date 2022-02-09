Chiefs gift $250k in turf to a KCK middle school’s football program

Want to hear something uplifting about local football this week?

Unfortunately, for Chiefs fans, this story isn’t about the Super Bowl in Los Angeles—where the team should be preparing to take the field for a third straight NFL championship appearance.

This story is about a football field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Eisenhower Middle School’s gridiron is in disrepair. The field went untouched for years following severe drainage collapse and unsafe equipment. It has been anything but green since.

Enter the Local Initiatives Support Council (LISC), NFL Foundation, and your friendly neighborhood Chiefs.

Eisenhower Middle School and the KCK public school district are celebrating as the recent grant recipients for a game-changing amount of $250,000. The donation helps offset the cost of new artificial turf amid a total $800,000 renovation of the park. The sports ground is co-owned by the school district and the KCK parks department, which means the grant could benefit two factions with one stone.

“As a result of a generous Grassroots grant, students at Eisenhower Middle School and community members will have access to this new artificial turf field, which will serve students and neighbors for many years to come,” says Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

Executive Director at LISC Greater Kansas City, Geoff Jolley, estimates that 2,200 youth and adults will utilize the new turf every year. Physical education classes, youth football and soccer, Warriors 4 Wyandotte, and KC United—among other groups—will all take turns using the new field.

“The joint benefit to the school and surrounding community was compelling in this instance,” says Jolley

Things look a bit brighter for the district as construction on the project is set to begin next month. Completion of on-field renovations are expected by July 2022.