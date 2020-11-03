Chewy provides new tool to help out local animal shelters this winter

Pet brand Chewy has launched a brand-new feature called Wish List to their website. Wish List allows any non-profit shelter or rescue to curate a list of items they need. Then, Chewy makes their list public, so anyone can purchase the items on the list and have them sent to animal shelters – with no cost for delivery and no inconvenience to the buyer.

Treats, food, beds, and toys for pets are all necessities for non-profit shelters that often rely on donations to keep their animals happy and healthy. However, it can be difficult to know just what each shelter needs, so Wish List streamlines the process for those looking to help out. Chewy even provides the ability to send a gift card, which can be used to fill pet prescriptions for ailing animals.

With the economic impact of COVID-19 hitting rescue organizations hard, this service is a lifeline to many nonprofits that are likely to struggle through the winter. Chewy has been stepping up their charity work, donating more than $20 million in pet food and other products this year alone.

Kansas City nonprofit shelters are doing great work connecting people with their furry best friends—so be sure to encourage them to sign up at this link, and we can get to work providing them with the supplies they need. A few KC shelters and rescues already have their lists made—you can purchase their items here.