Charlotte Street unveils new arts campus in repurposed Roanoke industrial factory

After an era of roaming, Charlotte Street Foundation—the creative institution serving Kansas City artists for the past 24 years—has found a home at 3333 Wyoming St. in Roanoke.

On Friday, June 11, the public is invited to explore the new space via guided tour, plus take in two exhibition openings called Who We Were, Who We Are, Who We Will Be and [Phainesthai] Prairie Translations.

Who We Were considers identity: “Within the identity of any singular person, there are multiplicities. There are various versions of ourselves to consider: past/present/future, self at best/self at worst, self as part of various communities.” See the full list of featured artists here.

Phainesthai is an “aural/visual art exhibition that is the result of regional artists who worked experientially within the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve that is located at the geographical center of the United States and is considered one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world.” More on creators Cyan Meeks, Luke McKinney, Susan Mayo, and Switchgrass String Quartet here.

On Saturday, June 12, visitors can participate in a Beading Workshop with Jilian Youngbird and see a live performance and screening by Phainesthai artists. A Dance Improv is scheduled that evening as part of Charlotte Street’s ongoing series Making Moves.

The renovated factory building, which houses a state-of-the-art HQ and arts campus, is a blank canvas of sorts. It includes a black box theatre, visual art gallery, dance rehearsal studio, recording and mixing studio, artist-in-residence studios, equipment workshop, library and archive room, and gathering space.

Charlotte Street sees the Kansas City artist community as an “ecosystem” of connected individuals and groups that deserve support in order to thrive. In typical collaborative fashion, Charlotte Street has provided direct financial aid to hundreds of artists in the form of grants, awards, and commissions over the years. They also offer several residencies each year.

We love to see artists getting the support they deserve. Let’s gooooooo.