Charlie Hustle and MS Society team up to fight MS

Kansas City favorite, Charlie Hustle brand and MS Society have teamed up to fight Multiple Sclerosis- a debilitating disease of the nervous system- by way of creating bike-themed Communi-TEES™. A portion of each sale of these shirts will go directly to the MS Society to aid in their efforts to find a cure for the disease. Not only are they for a good cause, but they’re cute as heck too!

The MS Society typically puts on a Bike MS: Kansas City event each year but has changed directions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since riders cannot get out and pedal for change as one this year, the decision to release these Communi-TEES™ is in tandem with the new, virtual event Bike MS: Inside Out.

The virtual event is a way for bikers to come together while staying apart and record their rides on Strava and Zwift for any distance or time. The MS Society hopes to raise $12 million by September through this event.

National MS Society Mid America chapter president Jenna Washnieski said that they are, “thrilled to partner with such an iconic Kansas City brand. Together we can bring more awareness to this awful disease and keep people with MS moving forward.”

The partnered Communi-TEES™ are available online and at the Charlie Hustle flagship store on the Country Club Plaza. Communi-TEES™ by Charlie Hustle also has designs for other local causes, such as Black Lives Matter, the KC Pet Project, and various KC landmark apparel.