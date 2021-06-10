Cerner fires hundreds of employees in surprise announcement

North Kansas City-based IT health firm Cerner Corp., the city’s largest private employer, is reducing its numbers today with a mass layoff.

Misti Preston, the director of external communications and public relations for Cerner, told KCTV that the number of people laid off was in the hundreds, but she did not give the exact amount.

She told KMBC 9 News in a statement that the move was part of a “transformation of the company,” and that the companies ” focused on delivering a higher order of benefits for clients, associates, and shareholders. Our recent actions demonstrate our continued enterprise-wide transformation work—ensuring we more efficiently deliver value to clients and set the company on a path to long-term, profitable growth.”

Preston says that Cerner will not be filing WARN layoff notices in Kansas or Missouri but those affected are receiving severance packages.

Despite the reduction, Preston told both KCTV and KMBC 9 News that the company is still on track to hire 2,600 people by the end of the year.

Preston did not reply to our request for comment as of press time.

The Cerner Reddit channel is not having a fun day.