Cerner announces plans to sell Kansas City Continuous Campus

After telling employees that they would not be required to return to the office full time in June, Cerner announced July 28 that the company would be selling its Continuous Campus near Village West next month.

Cerner officials told The Star that recent analysis shows the several offices in the KC metro area have enough space to integrate employees moving from the Continuous Campus. The company plans to relocate employees to the Wyandotte campus as well as the two campuses across the state line. Cerner says that the Realizations Campus and the Innovations Campus will foster better collaboration.

“With construction on the most recent phase of the Innovations Campus completed and a reduced demand for dedicated workspaces resulting from the transition to a predominantly hybrid workforce, the time was right to consider opportunities to reduce our physical footprint,” an internal message posted on social media yesterday says.

An employee memo said that the campus was “nearly empty” already since employees have had the choice to continue working from home because the company has embraced the hybrid work model.

Cerner has also listed two smaller properties for sale this year. The company’s Riverport building used to train employees is on the market as well as a building on North Oak Trafficway.