Call for artists: Missouri Bicentennial celebration seeks local creators to lift up

Missouri Art Now: A Bicentennial Celebration is calling for any artists over the age of 18 that reside in Missouri to submit artwork for a traveling exhibit in 2021. The exhibition will feature 60 works from artists across the state. The call is open to both 2-D and 3-D artists, and the exhibit will be open from March 5 – November 7, 2021.

There is a $30 fee to enter three images, and any more entries are an extra $10. The deadline for entries is December 1, 2020. Artists will be notified if their works were selected by January 1, 2021.

Selected works will be shown at five different venues throughout the exhibition: The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, The State Historical Society of Missouri in Columbia, Post Art Library/ Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin, Hannibal Arts Council in Hannibal, and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum in Saint Joseph.

The call states that: “Artists will be responsible for shipping to the first venue and shipping back to them from the final venue. All shipping between venues is the responsibility of Missouri Art Now. None of the work will be for sale, but each venue will gladly pass along the artist’s contact information to potential buyers.”

“The Missouri Bicentennial certainly calls our attention to celebrated Missouri visual artists of the past–George Caleb Bingham and Thomas Hart Benton immediately come to mind–but it should also draw attention to the state’s vibrant visual arts culture.” said Michael Sweeney, Missouri Bicentennial Coordinator for the State Historical Society of Missouri. “Missouri has and continues to be a site of exciting artistic production. Missouri Art Now invites the public to engage with the work of contemporary Missouri artists throughout the state.”

This is an exciting opportunity for the diverse body of artists from KC to make their mark across the state of Missouri, so apply here, or pass along this call for artists to your local creatives. Best of luck!