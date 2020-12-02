Cafe Trio decorates space with holiday cheer for its 17th consecutive year

Lucia Verzola,

Cafe Trio decorates for annual holiday season // Photo courtesy of Savannah Bellem

‘Tis the season of pop-up holiday bars, but local restaurant Cafe Trio has been decorating for the season since opening its doors in 2004. 

Cafe Trio owners Chris Youngers and Tai Nguyen didn’t allow 2020 to keep them from delivering their decorative holiday tradition to customers for its seventeenth year. Cafe Trio’s dining room, bar, and covered patio are showered in lights, ornaments, and garland. The space is also shared with multiple Christmas trees for diners to enjoy. 

Holiday ambiance of Cafe Trio’s patio // Photo courtesy of Savannah Bellem

Located at 4558 Main Street, the casual fine dining restaurant is known for its trio of “Local Food, Art and Live Music.” The space is open Monday–Saturday from 4–10 p.m, with limited seating available at 50 percent capacity. Diners can make reservations for the dining room, bar, or heated patio. 

Masks are required to enter and when not eating or drinking at a seat, and tables are spaced appropriately according to CDC guidelines. Cafe Trio has further details of their safety precautions in place on their website

