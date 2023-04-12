Buttonwood Art Space hosts “From the Earth” exhibit benefitting Kansas City Community Gardens

Buttonwood Art Space’s latest art exhibition and benefit, “From the Earth,” will be open to the public from April 3 to June 21, 2023. Artwork may include anything that comes from the Earth as well as abstract works inspired by nature. Buttonwood Art Space is hosting a public reception event on Friday, May 5, from 5-8 p.m., as part of May’s First Friday Art Walk.

This exhibit benefits Kansas City Community Gardens, with 50% of all purchases going directly to the organization and the remaining 50% going to the artists for their creations.

Kansas City Community Gardens is a nonprofit organization that helps people grow vegetables and fruit from garden plots and orchards located in backyards, schoolyards, vacant lots, and community sites. KCCG offers low-cost seed and plant varieties chosen to thrive in the Kansas City climate along with garden resources, free educational workshops, and technical assistance to help local gardeners thrive and learn to sustain their own food sources, all while building community.

In 2022, Kansas City Community Gardens provided low-cost resources and free technical support to 3,179 home gardeners, 315 community gardens, and 215 neighborhood orchards. Over the past year, KCCG has worked with its partners to construct 31 new gardens, plant 20 new orchards, and expand 38 sites.

Patrons are invited to come in during business hours and tour more than 180 original works of art by over 120 different artists. All artwork is available for sale in person and online at From the Earth.

The First Friday Opening Reception will be in conjunction with KC Crossroads’ First Friday. First Friday is open to the public and will include complimentary libations for patrons aged 21 and up in addition to the array of artwork on display. Monetary awards for exhibitors will also be announced at the May First Friday event.

Buttonwood Art Space is located at 3013 Main Street, Kansas City, MO.