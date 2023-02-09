Bush effortlessly blend the new and old at the Midland for fans of all ages

On Tuesday night at the Midland, Bush provided a cross-generational concert experience spanning their nearly 30-year career. On a night when no album was off limits, they served young and young-at-heart fans a smorgasbord of 90s-era Bush and post-breakup-era Bush songs.

The band sprinkled in the classics like “Everything Zen,” “Machinehead,” and “Chemicals Between Us” throughout the evening, but the main focus was on its robust 2022 release, The Art of Survival. These new tunes didn’t disappoint. Fans remained engaged and on their feet throughout the band’s entire setlist.

I was pleasantly caught off guard by the warm, atmospheric low-end provided by bassist Corey Britz on “Heavy Is The Ocean” and “More Than Machines” and the brutal, sludge-heavy guitar riffs from Chris Traynor on tunes like “Slow Me” and “Identity.”

While Bush stuck mostly to the music, singer Gavin Rossdale expressed how much he admired the elegance of the Midland, at one point scaling the upper deck, leaving fans in the back rows with an up-close-and-personal connection they won’t soon forget. Bush played with the enthusiasm of a young artist who just got signed, but unlike those looking to cash in, it was Bush gifting the audience with a great show.

Photos by Jason Samayoa