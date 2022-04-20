Breakaway Music Festival kickstarts traveling tour with Chainsmokers, Illenium, and more in August

Breakaway Music Festival is coming to Kansas City with live jams from The Chainsmokers, Illenium, Alison Wonderland, and more. The traveling two-day event begins Aug. 5 at Azura Amphitheater.

Joining the already stellar lineup of artists are NGHTMRE, Cordae, Sidepiece, San Holo, Bryce Vine, Chris Lorenzo, Yung Bae, Rossy, Surf Mesa, Trivecta, Tsu Nami, Evan Giia, Ayokay, Droeloe, Lost Kings, Ray Volpe, Moonlander, Mr. Kristopher, and Wax Motif.

Festivalgoers can expect more than music to keep them occupied. A Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer Silent Disco, roller rink, rides, and art showcases are some examples to help fill the gaps.

“We’re beyond thrilled to kick off our multi-city festival tour in Kansas City and continue celebrating live and in-person music,” Prime Social Group Co-Founder Zach Ruben says. “We can’t wait to show you all the incredible upgrades and additions we’ve made to Breakaway.”

Prime Social Group has partnered with Lawrence’s Mammoth Live to ensure the festival begins without a hitch.

“Mammoth and Hytech are excited to partner with Prime Social to create a powerhouse Breakaway Music Festival team for the 2022 event,” Co-Owner and President of Mammoth Jeff Fortier says. “The collaboration with Prime Social elevates the opportunity to make Breakaway at Azura Amphitheater an over-the-top experience.”

Tickets are on sale today, April 20. Two-day passes for Kansas City start at $99. Those looking to attend Breakaway can head to the festival’s website.