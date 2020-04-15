Boulevardia cancels 2020 festival due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers of Boulevardia, the two-day Kansas City beer, food and music festival announced today that the 2020 event has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19. The festival was set to celebrate its seventh year in a new location at Grand Boulevard in Crown Center on June 19-20.

This is just an excessive bummer and a real hit to the city. It’s obviously for a good reason, but we’d love it if the world would stop kicking us when we’re already down.

Despite the disappointment, the main priority of the organizers is to keep the many vendors and festival-goers safe during this time. They hope that the community can focus on their health and safety so that Boulevardia can come back in 2021. “This is an incredibly challenging time for all, but the Kansas City community comes together like nowhere else and we will get through this by supporting each other,” Trever Frickey, Boulevardia president said.

Already bought your tickets or scheduled accommodations? All tickets bought through boulevardia.com will be automatically refunded within 10-14 business days. Hotel accommodations that were booked directly through one of the festival’s hotel partners with the Boulevardia promotional room rate will be automatically cancelled with no action required.