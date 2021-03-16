Boulevardia cancelled for the second year in a row

Boulevardia 2021 is yet another festival to bite the dust due to COVID-19. In a social media post and statement on their website this morning, Boulevardia announced the festival is postponed for another year.

The food, the sips, the makers and the music are what make @BLVDIA great. But your health and safety are what matter. We won’t have our pop-up party nation this June. But we’re already at work on making 2022 the BEST event yet. pic.twitter.com/7Fcu0JHkkr — Boulevardia (@Blvdia) March 16, 2021

“Great strides have been made to overcome COVID-19 as a community,” says Boulevardia.”But we’ve decided that moving forward with a festival this June would not allow us to put on the BEST Boulevardia the way we all know and love.”

Boulevardia, from the makers of Boulevard Brewing Co., has been a staple in summer festivals for Kansas City for six years. The two-day event traditionally takes place in the Stockyards District and features multiple attractions such as live music, beer tastings, an outdoor market, and food vendors.

The next Boulevardia is now scheduled for June 17-18, 2022. Boulevardia creators promise that, after two years of waiting, the festival will be making a big comeback.

“When Boulevardia comes back, we want it to be the best celebration possible for our citizens, artists, partners, staff, and the entire Kansas City community,” says Boulevardia. “With that in mind, we’re focusing our efforts on ensuring our 2022 pop-up party nation is the best one yet. Boulevardia will be back when ALL of you can join us.”

For more information on the festival, keep an eye on Boulevardia’s social media pages.