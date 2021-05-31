‘Bottoms Up’ arts and music festival celebrates second year

Check out local artists and art organizations, watch live performances from local musicians and actors, and have a chance to create art of your own this weekend at the second annual Bottoms Up-An Arts and Music Festival.

Events begin Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. when popular KC performers Zara and Felix will be performing a live concert at The Black Box KC in the West Bottoms (1060 Union Ave). Food trucks and beverages will be on site.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, three sites will be available for art opportunities in the Historic Northeast. There will be artists’ and creatives’ booths at the Egg Gallary (2659 Independence Ave), a Chalk Your Walk Facebook event with Northeast Arts KC, and a chance to purchase and create art at Art Garden KC/FMK Social Gallery/PH Coffee (2233 Lexington).

To wrap up the two-day event, Reflections: A Concert on the lawn of the Kansas City Museum will start at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the concerts visit: www.bottomsupfestival.com