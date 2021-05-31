‘Bottoms Up’ arts and music festival celebrates second year

Aubrie Lawrence,
Img 4837

Photo courtesy of Evie Craig

Check out local artists and art organizations, watch live performances from local musicians and actors, and have a chance to create art of your own this weekend at the second annual Bottoms Up-An Arts and Music Festival.

Events begin Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. when popular KC performers Zara and Felix will be performing a live concert at The Black Box KC in the West Bottoms (1060 Union Ave). Food trucks and beverages will be on site.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, three sites will be available for art opportunities in the Historic Northeast. There will be artists’ and creatives’ booths at the Egg Gallary (2659 Independence Ave), a Chalk Your Walk Facebook event with Northeast Arts KC, and a chance to purchase and create art at Art Garden KC/FMK Social Gallery/PH Coffee (2233 Lexington).

To wrap up the two-day event, Reflections: A Concert on the lawn of the Kansas City Museum will start at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the concerts visit:  www.bottomsupfestival.com

Categories: Art
Tags: , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More