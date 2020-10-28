Border Brewing Company creates new pale ale, “Death by Lemon”

Border Brewing Company, the first brewery in the Crossroads Arts District, is adding a new item to its taplist: Death by Lemon.

The hazy pale ale is brewed with lemondrop hops, fresh hand-processed lemon zest, peel and juice, all added at different points in the brewing process. Compliments of slight floral notes are also present in the easy-drinking ale.

Created by owner Eric Martens, the new pale ale will be available on draft for in-person dining and growler fills as a to go option at its location, 406 East 18th Street in KCMO. Border Brewing Company produces a variety of beer styles for amateurs and aficionados alike. The space offers a taproom and patio for visitors, as well as carryout options.

Border Brewing Company hours:

Tuesdays-Thursdays 4 p.m.–9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m.–11 p.m.

Sundays 12 p.m.–8 p.m.