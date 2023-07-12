BoomBox fosters collaboration between musicians and artists in pursuit of the perfect album art

KC-based company BoomBox is a “one-stop shop for music design needs”—offering a multitude of services, including album art, merch design, and electronic press kits.

BoomBox was founded just short of a year ago by Brad Girard. Girard is a musician himself, as well as the founder of the independent label French Exit Records.

“A lot of what we offer is sort of informed by my own experience as a musician–what I’ve needed along the way and what I’ve learned has helped me,” says Girard.

“I ended up being sort of this middleman between musicians and artists. That’s how Boombox came to be–wanting to bring the art people and the music people together in a way that pays visual artists and is affordable for musicians.”

Musicians can use BoomBox to create artwork and promotional materials to create or add to their personal branding. Boombox has a repertoire of illustrations, photographers, and designers that musicians can choose from to bring their vision to life.

Using BoomBox is as simple as filling out a request form on their website. Album art can be produced and in the hands of the client in as little as a week, with the artists working closely with the musicians throughout the process.

BoomBox has worked with musicians such as Ricky Roosevelt, Hotel Leo, and R.I.Peter. Recently, BoomBox launched a podcast where they feature different musicians and creatives.

BoomBox’s accomplishments in their first year are impressive, but Girard looks forward to continuing to grow in the future.

“It made sense to establish the project here, but I definitely see it as a service that could be utilized at a broader scale with more musicians outside of KC,” says Girard. “The point of Boombox is to help level up your game and ensure you can get to more people and grow listenership.”

Check out BoomBox’s website here.