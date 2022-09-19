BLVD Revel Run road closure notice

This post was paid for by the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation.

It is the inaugural year of the BLVD Revel Run, Women’s Sixer for WIN for KC. Boulevard Brewing Company and WIN for KC are teaming up for a recreational run/walk on a colorful course through the heart of our city. Scheduled for Saturday, October 1, this event may create a delay to your normal Saturday morning schedule. Your support and patience are appreciated.

Residents along the route will be allowed to cross the road during the race when there are gaps in participants, and the police officers deem it safe to do so. The Kansas City Police Department has been contracted to provide appropriate traffic control during the race to allow for safe travel for you as well as the participants along the course.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATION

Road closures will begin on these streets at 9:00 AM and last until 10:30 AM.

Southwest Blvd

Baltimore Ave

17 th Street

W Pennway Street

Summit Street

CLICK HERE to view the course map

For more information, please visit BLVDRevelRun.org