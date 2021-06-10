Blue KC sponsoring free health screenings during Heritage Festival

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) is partnering with JuneteenthKC to promote health equity by offering free health screenings at the 10th annual Juneteenth festival.

The Juneteenth Festival is a month-long heritage celebration held within the 18th & Vine Historic Jazz District.

The free screenings, provided by Spira Care providers, will test for important health metrics like blood pressure and BMI.

These screenings will be available to everyone, just stop by the Blue KC Heritage Festival event booth on June 12 and 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Blue KC and health equity visit BlueKC.com.