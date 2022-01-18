Black Shire’s limited Winter Gin spices up the season with a new juniper process

Hermann, Missouri’s Black Shire Distillery just released their first seasonal gin. The Winter Gin features tasting notes of clove and nutmeg, with bitter orange and blue juniper. The limited batch comes in 350ml bottles and will be available through March.

We were lucky enough to be able to try Black Shire’s Winter Gin and their house-made cardamom syrup—which you can enjoy at the distillery as a Winter Gin Sip cocktail.

Distiller Derek LeRoy broke the juniper berries open during the distillation process, adding a slightly oily mouthfeel to the finished spirit.

We tried the Winter Gin three ways: alone, mixed with their house-made cardamom syrup, and mixed with Kansas City Canning Co.’s smoked spice pear shrub.

When drinking alone, the clove really comes through and the gin itself seems a bit more ‘boozy’ than other gins we have tried.

The two cocktails we made helped tone down the booziness but also brought out the winter spices.

We also got to try Black Shire’s Spring Gin that will debut in March. This gin is much lighter and more floral, with notes of lavender.

We tried that liquor alone. Then we mixed it with some Boozy Botanicals Lavender Earl Grey syrup, lemon juice, and a splash of Prosecco. Since this gin is much lighter, we could definitely drink this concoction on ice.

One of our colleagues exclaimed, scientifically, “Wow okay, I can fuck with this.”

Both gins were made extremely well and we are looking forward to the other seasonal gins that Black Shire will release throughout the rest of the year.

If gin isn’t your liquor of choice, Black Shire has a lineup of other spirits as well that include bourbon, blended whisky, vodka, and a limited edition three-year rye whisky that was rested in spent Norton barrels.

Here’s a duo of original Pitch-crafted cocktails we made with Black Shire’s gin.

The Pete Davidson

1oz Winter Gin

1oz smoked spice pear shrub or cardamom syrup

Stirred

Top with club soda

The Kansas City 75

1oz Spring Gin

1oz lavender earl gray syrup

Juice from half a lemon

Shake with ice and strain into a glass

Topped with Prosecco