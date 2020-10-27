Bird offers free rides for voters to reach polls on Election day

Lack of transportation was cited as the reason that more than 4.5 million Americans didn’t vote in the 2016 election. Bird has teamed up with the North American Bikeshare Association’s (NABSA) Roll to the Polls initiative to keep history from repeating itself. The electric scooter company will provide registered voters free rides on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In order to receive a complimentary ride of up to 30 minutes, Bird users will be required to enter code VOTE2020.

“If voting is one of our most fundamental rights as citizens, then ensuring that riders have easy access to their ballot boxes is one of our most fundamental responsibilities as mobility providers,” said Rebecca Hahn, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Bird. “Lack of access to transportation should neither prevent nor prohibit anyone from voting. Bird takes our responsibility to provide transport seriously, and we’re proud to partner with NABSA and Roll to the Polls to help make it easier for registered voters to make their voices heard this year.”

Bird will be joining other mobility providers, such as the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Heartland Bike Share, in reducing riding rates on election day and sending reminders to riders on the importance of voting.

For a full list of mobility companies participating in this year’s election initiative visit Roll to the Polls website.