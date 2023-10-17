Billy Strings’ second night at Cable Dahmer was like a bluegrass family reunion

Billy Strings

Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, October 14

On the second night of his two-night stand at Independence’s Cable Dahmer Arena, Goats, fans of Billy, trailed in from near and far in anticipation of what songs were on the set list, as it is never the same. The genuine smiles and excitement of fans make each show seem like a family reunion.

With only three studio albums, Billy Strings is an award-winning bluegrass musician who has eviscerated the concept of up and coming and has settled in nicely into the role as one of the best bluegrass artists of all time. With an Americana Music Honors Award, a Grammy, and six International Bluegrass Awards, Billy Strings has shown the world how bluegrass, psychedelic jams, and high velocity pickin’ can combine to create a unique and individualized spin to the traditional genre.

Billy ignites frenzied energy with cosmic improvisation and jams that finesse in and out of each song, often leaving fans forgetting what the original song was. Billy’s previous experience in a metal band peeks its way into his execution by providing a deep vivacity leaving members in an entranced state of euphoria and gratitude.

All photos by Allison Scavo

Billy Strings setlist

Set 1:

Dusty Miller (Bill Monroe cover)

Secrets

Away From the Mire

Long Forgotten Dream

Taking Water

Ice Bridges

Enough to Leave

Steam Powered Aereo Plane (John Hartford cover)

Hellbender

Riding the Midnight Train (The Doc Watson Family cover)

Fire Line

Set 2:

She Makes My Love (Doc & Merle Watson cover)

Meet Me at the Creek

Charlie’s Birthday Breakdown

In the Morning Light

Bringing Mary Home (Red Sovine cover)

Dos Banjos (Dos Billys)

Country Blues (Dock Boggs cover) (Billy Strings solo banjo)

California Sober

Turmoil & Tinfoil

Poor Ellen Smith (traditional)

Remington Ride (Reno and Smiley cover)

Must Be Seven

Hide and Seek

—

Tennessee (Jimmy Martin cover)

Train 45 (traditional)