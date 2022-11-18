Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to play GEHA Field at Arrowhead on Aug. 19, 2023

GEHA Field at Arrowhead in partnership with LiveNation announced today that musicians Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be playing a joint concert together in 2023. Both rockers will headline an evening on Saturday, Aug. 19 of 2023.

The big reveal was delivered by Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who is a self-avowed fan of both stars.

The Joel/Nicks event marks one of several concerts announced for 2023, including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Since 2008, Arrowhead has played host to only about two dozen shows, and the 2023 calendar will be expanding with more announcements soon as GEHA commits to enhancing KC’s reach as a large-scale music showcase for the region.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, November 28 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, December 1 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.