Bike for Brain community brings awareness to mental health

Bike for Brain. // Photo courtesy of Gini Wharton

The 16th annual Bike for Brain community bike ride is back again after going virtual last year. On-site registration starts at 7 a.m. at Johnson County Mental Health Center on Sept. 6. The urban/rural 10, 34, 55, and 65-mile cycling courses start at 8 a.m.

Mental health has a stigma surrounding it and Mental Health America of the Heartlands wants to break that down. The event aims to bring awareness to the potential everyone has at recovering from a mental health disorder and that mental health disorders are completely common.

Money raised at Bike for Brain will help Mental Health America of the Heartlands continue to provide resources to a broad group of people in the community struggling with their mental health. To get more information and register for the bike ride online, visit www.bikeforthebrain.org

