Big Slick celebrity hosts and guests took the field at Kauffman stadium Friday night

The Big Slick celebrity hosts and guests took the field Friday night at Kauffman Stadium for their annual softball game. Along with their friends and guests who came out for the weekend, Big Slick also had Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Creed Humphrey partake in the friendly competition.

Everyone attending was split into two teams—the white team and the blue team. What ensued was 45 minutes of friendly heckling and fierce protection over Patrick Mahomes’ ankles. After an intense game, the blue team reigned supreme and gave Mahomes another opportunity to hold up a giant trophy in front of a crowd, joking that this win “felt better than the super bowl.” Or maybe it wasn’t a joke. He did seem to be having a lot of fun.

The game is all a part of the Big Slick, which just completed its 14th year. This annual weekend is a fundraiser organized by comedians returning to their hometown for a good cause. What started as Rob Riggle inviting a few of his friends for a poker tournament has now turned into one of the most anticipated weekends of the whole year in Kansas City.

Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Heidi Gardner, and Eric Stonestreet were the hosts for this year and invited plenty of their friends to come to town and help raise money for Children’s Mercy in the ongoing fight against pediatric cancer.

Following the game, Big Slick put on their show at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night, announcing they had raised $3 million for Children’s Mercy this year alone, bringing their all-time total to over $21 million.

All photos by Tarik Sykes