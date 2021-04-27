Big Country Bash in Iowa announces artist lineup

If you’re down to drive threeish hours for some country fun, First Fleet Concerts just announced a lineup of of artists for July’s Big Country Bash event.

This year’s Big Country Bash will take place on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 at Avenue of the Saints Ampitheater in St. Charles, Iowa. First Fleet Concerts, Nash FM 97.3, and 92.5 KJJY are collaborating to put on this two-day festival of music, camping, vendors, and other outdoor festivities.

Tickets and camping passes go on sale this Friday 10 a.m in central time, starting at $65 for single day passes and $99 for passes for both days. The current artist lineup is as follows, with more still to be announced:

July 2

Lee Brice

Scotty McCreery

Jordan Davis

Cam

July 3

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Eli Young Band

Ingrid Andress

Tyler Farr

