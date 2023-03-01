Big 12 Run Road Closure Notification

This post was paid for by the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation.

Kick off the madness of March by participating in Kansas City’s Big 12 Run!

Celebrate your favorite team by wearing their colors while running along this great course that begins and ends in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Runners of all experience levels are encouraged to participate in this family-friendly event. Strollers are welcome!

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATION

Road closures will begin starting at 9:00 AM and could last up to 3 hours in the following areas:

• Kansas City Power & Light District

• Government District

• Crossroads District

• Parkview

• Paseo West

• Pendleton Heights

CLICK HERE to view the course maps

The Kansas City Sports Commission has contracted the Kansas City Police Department to assist with road closures and traffic control.

For more information, please visit big12run.org