Bier Station to vaccinate more than 400 people like the hella great folks they are

Generally, when you go to Bier Station (120 E Gregory Boulevard), you’ll find an array of craft beers and tasty bar food. Tonight though, if you’re one of the 400+ registered customers, you will receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bier Station will host their second vaccination clinic put on by volunteers. Regular service will be shut down to accommodate the clinic, but beer to-g0 and snacks/water will be available for participants.

Slots have been filled, but there is a waiting list in case of cancellations which can be found here.

Thanks to all our neighbors and volunteers for supporting our vaccination event tonight. Looks like we are on track to vaccinate 400+ people. pic.twitter.com/9eNQYCDEx6 — Bier Station (@BierStation) April 6, 2021

Bier Station will be offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Participants must be at least 16 and up for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 for the Moderna vaccine. The majority of doses ordered are Pfizer, so Moderna doses are reserved only for those needing their second Moderna vaccination.