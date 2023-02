Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour coming to KC Sept. 18

Beyoncé confirmed the highly speculated Renaissance World Tour on Instagram today. Will Ticketmaster be able to handle this one?

It will be a 47-date tour beginning in Europe in May, then coming to North America July 8. This will be Queen B’s first tour since her 2018 On the Run II Tour with Jay-Z, and her first solo tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour.

The North American leg will kick off with a two-night stint at Toronto’s Rogers Center and finish in New Orleans Sept. 27. The tour will be making a stop at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 18.

The first tickets for the North American dates go on general sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 on Ticketmaster. Beyoncé is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, so everyone must register on the website to buy tickets. This is intended to *fingers crossed* create a less crowded shopping experience.

See a full list of tour dates below.