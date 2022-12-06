Best of KC 2022: Super jackpot

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Pinball is an odd one in the realm of social games. While you play, it’s an inherently solitary sport, as directing your attention away for any moment could—and probably will—result in a drain. However, the community surrounding pinball in Kansas City is an incredibly social, welcoming group, constantly adding new spaces and ways for players to get into the hobby.

For our September cover story, we took a full plunge into the local pinball scene, highlighting places to play, ways to play, tournament schedules, and more. Solid State Pinball Supply, 403 Club, Pizza West and Knub’s Pub in Shawnee—all of them are ready to eat your quarters in pursuit of those multiball thrills. Maybe you’ll even score well enough to achieve the ultimate arcade goal: adding your initials to the leaderboards. Well done, POO.