Best of KC 2022: Small but scrappy

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

After the demise of the Riot Room, it seemed as though there’d be no place for fans to check out bands on the cusp of breaking into the mainstream that didn’t involve “ask a punk” or standing in a basement at midnight.

Thankfully, the past year has seen the likes of North Kansas City’s Rino and the sport complex-adjacent Farewell Coffee & Booze take on new life, which have begun to attract those harder-edged, smaller-scale acts once the Riot Room’s lifeblood. Thanks to the Rino’s Ben Wendt and Farewell’s Max Popoff, you can catch acts on their way up or see major performers like the Acacia Strain up close and personal.