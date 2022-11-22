Best of KC 2022: Royals bits

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

The Royals finished their regular season at an abysmal 65-97, but at least one season highlight came back in April with some pretty sweet fountain-inspired “City Connect” alternate uniforms. Those things are clean, man. Those mascot races are kind of underrated as well.