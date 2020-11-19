Best of KC 2020: Rozarks become an escape destination

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Who among us hasn’t felt the need at some point this year to head for the hills? Sure, a getaway to the Rockies to the west and the Ozarks to the east is great, and many people in Kansas City have been heading in those directions. But, in a pinch, we have the Rozarks.

Rozarks is a three-and-a-half mile trail system in the Rosedale neighborhood of KCK. Groomed lovingly by volunteers since 2013, its natural surface provides a lovely escape for hiking and fat-tire biking. The trail system is a project of the Rosedale Development Association, which also has been out in front in designing bike lanes on city streets. The community has adopted a master plan where the number one goal is to be “a vibrant, diverse and walkable community,” says Erin Stryka, the executive director.

The Rozarks trail system is accessible from Fisher Park at 3818 Springfield Street and from the Rosedale Memorial Arch at 35th and Booth streets. The bustling University of Kansas Health System campus is close by, but, with a little imagination, you can imagine yourself miles from anywhere. We are all about escapes this year, and, on short notice, this little-known wooded gem in the hills of KCK is just the ticket.

Rozarks Trail System

rosedale.org/recreational-trails

Park Dr, Kansas City, K.S. 66103