Best of KC 2020: JCCC queer abstraction art exhibit made us feel all the feels

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

♥

One of the standout moments from 2020 was witnessing the Johnson County Community College’s Nerman Museum “queer abstraction” exhibit, which ran from November 2019 to March 8, 2020. The exhibit’s mission was to “invite all visitors to leave preconceived notions of the body, sex, gender, and love behind and discover abstraction’s queer possibilities.” Featuring the work of 20 artists, the exhibit had a quiet power to it. Many pieces encouraged thinking about their meaning, interacting with the art, or even just appreciating their carefully placed elements. Some were overt in their queerness while others were subtle. To queer patrons, the pieces resounded in their importance, but it was truly a gift for everyone.

Johnson County Community College’s Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art

12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS, 66210