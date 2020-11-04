Best of KC 2020: Blip Coffee’s Dog is a very good girl—Yes she is!

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

In the good old days when you could safely sit inside a coffeeshop with a friend, we were regulars at Blip Coffee’s West Bottoms location. You’d step inside and a beautiful brown pitbull would wiggle up to greet you at the front door. Someone would call the dog, Charlene, back to the counter, but that rarely kept. Without fail, you could expect Charlene to return to check on you. While drinking a latte at the bar, you might be surprised by a nose at your knees. Truly, she tended to her flock. Now, Charlene is still there, waiting patiently for her flock to return. (We sent a photograph with explicit instructions to pet Charlene on behalf of all us while getting her photo. That dog is very good.) Is it weird to daydream about another person’s dog in a pandemic? Probably. We’re fine with it.

Blip Coffee

bliproasters.com

1301 Woodswether Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64105