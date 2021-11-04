Best of Kansas City 2021 results are officially live and these are a few of our favorite things

Extra, extra! Our 2021 Best of Kansas City issue hit stands this morning and it’s time to applaud all of the outstanding winners and finalists. We’re so excited that we’re putting on our glad rags, getting zozzled, and cutting a rug!

Get in on this good feeling by picking up a copy of the magazine here and checking out the full list of winners in the official winner’s portal. There are some reigning champs returning to claim their number one spots, newbies who have thrown their name into the ring to great success, and upsets that smacked us right in the kisser. You won’t want to miss it.

This year’s Best of Kansas City was unlike any before it, because, boy, did you voters show a lot of moxie to make sure your voices were heard! Nearly 39,000 people cast almost 680,000 votes. Needless to say, being a winner (or even a finalist) in Best of KC is most definitely something to brag about.

The Best Of issue is particularly magical because, not only do we get to take our hats off for your picks, but our editorial department gets to write about some of our favorites as well. We asked ourselves what gives our town that extra friendly, Midwestern shine? What makes us starry-eyed to live in this beloved, booming city? Finally, the answers are in print so you can get starry-eyed right alongside us.

While we can’t have our annual Best of KC wingding in person this year because of COVID-19 safety concerns, that won’t stop us from having a hotsy-totsy celebration in the office! Celebrate (online) with us by tagging us in your posts with #OurPitch and #BestofKC21

Find print issues of The Pitch here.

Find the official winner’s portal here.

Are you a winner or finalist with a little extra dough? Talk to us about advertising opportunities to drive audience awareness!