Best of Kansas City 2021: KCCI is a triple E battery in Midtown

The Kansas City Center for Inclusion has been a “triple E battery” energizing the metro area with engagement, education, and empowerment around queer issues and community since 2017. This June, they officially grew up and moved out to their new digs on Broadway in the space above Woody’s.

Since moving, KCCI has been able to house more LGBTQIA+ organizations in their space. They’ve also added programming such as their Youth Meet Ups, the cleverly-named Queer & Bazaar Arts Fair, and Inclusion Adventures, which are the queer adult field trips of your dreams.

KCCI is also excited about the Gender Affirmation Project that was initiated this year, where they give out $1,000 grants to folks seeking gender affirmation surgery.

As former President Stedmond Ware says, “We are extremely proud of our entire Kansas City community for their ongoing support, diligence, and willingness to hold us accountable for the important task and opportunity we have.”