Best of Kansas City 2021: Compost services make it easy being green

People are growing more aware of the need to be more environmentally conscious, and composting is one of the best ways to reduce individual food waste and harmful methane emissions. However, composting can be tricky and is tough for those without yards to accomplish. Enter one of the multiple composting services in Kansas City.

The services offered by providers like KC Can Compost, Compost Collective KC, Compost Connection, and others mean people can easily collect organic waste in under-the-counter-sized buckets and then pass it off to the compost services. They do all the composting for you, and you reduce the food waste of your home.

These services provide an easy, affordable way to compost and reduce your footprint, all while making your trash less smelly.