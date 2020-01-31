Behind the curtain at Cirque du Soliel’s KC run of Axel

Each year, Cirque du Soleil manages to impress. You’d think after 35 years (the company was founded in 1984) we’d come to see the show’s contortions, acrobatics, and aerial tricks as “normal,” but with each show, they manage to impress again and again. This season’s production Axel is Cirque’s second on ice. Last year’s Crystal featured the likes of Crashed Ice skaters and circus performers. And while we highly recommend you see Axel for the skaters, what really surprised us was the music: Axels‘s hero plays guitar and sings while skating, and performer Jayden Sierra has a voice that we can’t get enough of.

We were invited backstage this show to watch performers rehearse and catch a glimpse of what happens behind-the-scenes during on tour with Cirque du Soleil. Check out photos of performers practicing aerial tricks on actual chains. Costumes in this act had to be created strong enough to keep performers comfortable when hanging from metal links. Plus, take a peek backstage in the costume department, where staff mend up to 500 costumes in one show. Axel is in town at Sprint Center through this Sunday, February 2. Plus, Sunday’s performance is the tour’s 100th show.

You’ll want to bring your family out to see this mix of Tron and Final Fantasy made manifest in a show about keeping two love birds (and their robot dog) separate… while rocking dubstep covers of “Mad World” and fantastic carnival sequence about birds performing Radiohead. You know: French stuff.

Cirque du Soliel Axel

Through February 2 at the Sprint Center, www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel