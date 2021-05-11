Beer meets brisket in Boulevard Brewing Company’s barbecue sauce line

Boulevard Brewing Company is partnering with Rufus Teague to extend their reach into barbecue with the addition of three new sauces to the Can-O-Que barbecue sauce line.

The line’s three new sauces include Unfiltered Wheat, Space Camper, and Tank 7 Can-O-Que. Can-O-Que’s sauces are inspired by and made with craft beer, each one packaged in an actual beer can. Each sauce is packaged in a can similar to that of the beer inspiring it.

Rufus Teague and Boulevard Brewing Company first ventured into combining beer with sauce in 2019 and the line’s sauces can be found at many Midwest retailers. They can also be purchased online here.

“Kansas City loves its barbecue and its beer so we were thrilled to be able to collaborate with Rufus Teague once again to bring these new flavors to fruition,” says Adam Hall, Boulevard Brand Manager. “Each of the flavors perfectly captures the essence of our beers and we look forward to sharing them with the Kansas City community as tailgating season continues.”