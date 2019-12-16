Beer, cookies, and an ugly luau party: Where to eat and drink this week

Tuesday, December 17

Around 5 p.m. tonight, Bier Station (120 East Gregory Boulevard), is offering three pours of 4 Hands Brewing Company beers, along with two paired macarons from McLain’s Bakery served with each beer. One sample duo: 4 Hands Tiramisu Milk Stout (with lactose, coffee, cacao nibs and vanilla) and a McLain’s dark chocolate mocha ganache macaron. Tickets for the beer and cookie pairings are $15 and available here.

You can also make a trip to Hopcat (401 Westport Road), which is hosting a four-course beer dinner featuring selections from Cinder Block Brewing Company. Munch on roasted chicken with root vegetables (paired with Northtown Native), and a marmalade and whisky bread with butter pudding (paired with 2018 Black Squirrel), among other courses. Welcome beers will also be poured starting at 6:30 p.m. The meal is $30 a person, before tax and tip. Pick up tickets here.

Down at the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery (2700 Guinotte Avenue), beverage director Andrew Olsen and bar manager Derek Branham are hosting a batch cocktail-making class. Guests will sample three unique holiday cocktails, which they will learn how to make for a crowd from Olsen and Branham. Guests will walk away with three recipe cards, a recipe booklet, the hands-on instruction, and a belly full of drinks and snacks. Tickets are $60 a person and can be purchased via Tock.

Thursday, December 19

Celebrate the season in one of KC’s great remaining true dive bars when Zoo Bar (1220 McGee Street) hosts its annual Christmas Party. Get in starting at 5 p.m. for cheap drinks, and remember to bring a white elephant gift.

Friday, December 20

Boulevard Brewing Company is taking over every single tap (28 in all!) today at Bier Station (120 East Gregory Boulevard). Boulevard reps will be handing out swag and bringing along some rare treats to share on those taps, including Saison Brett 2017, Love Childs #9 and #10, Changeling, Nutcracker, Steep Drop NITRO, Rye x Rye 6 Year, BLVD 30th Anniversary, and many more. The party begins at 11 a.m.

Saturday, December 21

Learn advanced cookie-decorating techniques including outlining, flooding, and detailing today from 2–3:30 p.m. at Lenexa Public Market (8750 Penrose Lane). Carly from Cookies by Carly will be leading the class. Each participant will receive hands-on instruction, icing, decorations, and half a dozen cookies to work with and take home at the end of the class. The class is $40 a person; pick up tickets via Eventbrite.

Cinder Block Brewery (110 East 18th Avenue) is hosting an Ugly Luau party today, complete with a tiki bar pop-up from Tiki Huna. Dream of warmer days while enjoying Hawaiian flatbreads from the kitchen, Cinder Block’s new Mighty Mai Thai Wheat, tiki cocktails from Tiki Huna, and likely the city’s only ugly luau shirt contest, which comes with a $50 gift card prize for the winner. No tickets are necessary, and the party begins at 4 p.m.

At Independence Square, four restaurants and bars are putting on a martini shake-off, which runs today from 5–9 p.m. Three Trails Brewing Company, Ophelia’s Restaurant, Court House Exchange, and Cafe Verona all serve as stops on the martini crawl. Vote for your favorite martini, with the winner taking home bragging rights. Tickets are $40, and can be purchased here.

Today also marks the 7th anniversary of Rye Leawood (10551 Mission Road). Get in today any time for 50 percent off of fried chicken and champagne. Reservations are recommended.