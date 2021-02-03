Barbecue, the big game, and… tying the knot? Pastor Nancy will marry you at the Super Bowl

Yeah, you read the headline correctly. Pastor Nancy and her pink wedding van are bringing KC Weddings 2 Go to Tampa this weekend.

The wedding company, widely known for its Head and Shoulders Super Bowl commercial which aired in 2019, will be renewing vows and marrying at least 15 couples on the 50-yard-line of the Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg Florida (230 1st Street SE).

“We love doing totally non-conventional weddings,” says Pastor Nancy, “Like at motorcycle rallies or Super Bowls. I think it’s important that people can get married anytime, anyplace, anywhere.”

The wedding or vow renewal ceremonies will take place at the Run it back 2 Back VIP Charity event from 6-8 p.m. Participation in the ceremony is free, however there will be a charge for the meal which will benefit the Kansas City Barbeque Society Scholarship Fund and the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.

The Run it Back 2 Back BBQ Tour VIP dinner will include “real KC style” barbecue, goodie bags, and raffle tickets and feature celebrity pit masters such as Richard Fergola of Fergolicious BBQ and Rub Bagby of Swamp Boys BBQ.

Pastor Nancy says the ceremonies will have “Nothing about an eye for an eye or old anything old school . . . “It’s always about love and friendship, that’s what we’re all about. We believe that that’s what binds the marriage together.” Nancy says.

If you are interested in being one of the couples wed on Saturday or are interested in a wedding with Weddings 2 Go, contact Nancy at 913-244-8528 or email her at kcweddings2go@gmail.com.

Pastor Nancy will be documenting her long road trip to Florida on Facebook so be sure to check her page out to see photos of the pink van at various landmarks.