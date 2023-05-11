Bach Aria Soloists to Perform at The Nelson-Atkins

The Bach Aria Soloists will be performing at the Nelson-Atkins Museum as part of An Evening of Fierce Women Fri, June 9. The goal of the evening is to honor the importance of female influence in art and music through history and the present. The event will celebrate the lavish opulence and beauty of the Baroque period (circa 1600-1750s).

Described as “a magical tour de force” by Gramophone Magazine, the BAS includes violinist Elizabeth Suh Lane, Grammy-Winning soprano Sarah Tannehill, harpsichord-organ-pianist Elisa Williams Bickers, and cellist Hannah Collins. Famed Baroque composer Johannes Sebastian Bach inspires the group’s name and mission.

Although the BAS’s roots lie in the Baroque period, their performances range from Renaissance to Tango. Their sound is praised for being a unique combination of homage to history and modern inspiration. The BAS has gained additional attention by being selected as the 2022 Artist-In-Residence at the Thailand International Composition Festival.

Artistic Director, Founder, and violinist Elizabeth Suh Lane says, “Collaboration is integral to BAS”. The Bach Aria Soloists have collaborated in the past with a variety of performers and artists around KC, including the Kansas City Choral and the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts. They also provide free educational showcases in suburban and urban schools as a part of their program BachReach.

In An Evening of Fierce Women, the BAS aims to collaborate with Baroque painters of the past to retell the painting’s stories through music. The event will also feature commentary from the senior Curator of European Arts Aimee Marcereau DeGalan.

The event will begin at six p.m. at the Atkins Auditorium. Public ticket prices are $40, Museum Members and BAS subscribers’ prices are $32, and student pricing is $20. Purchase your tickets online at www.bachariasoloists.com.