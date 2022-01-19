ArtsKC announces Mission Support Grants for 51 local organizations

ArtsKC announced its list of 51 organizations receiving Mission Support Grants. The council prioritizes a progressive funding program for small to mid-size organizations within the region.

Due to generous funding support, ArtsKC received an increase in the overall average grant amount for all awardees. An additional percentage is specifically allocated for diverse led organizations.

The 51 non-profit organizations will receive Mission Support Grants totaling $255,160 in funding—close to $5000 per group.

“We’re just pleased and kind of honored to be able to continue to give this kind of funding and award this kind of funding to hard-working organizations that are run by often hard-working arts administrators and artists,” says CEO of ArtsKC, Dana Knapp.

The Mission Supports Grants provide considerable impact to smaller organizations. The grants accommodate general operating and unrestricted support for 501(c)(3) organizations. ArtsKC also provides project support grants and Inspiration Grants.

ArtsKC has evolved its grant-making programs within the last several years. The grants especially aid programs this year in administering aid in recovering from the pandemic over the last several years. However, they can be used for anything within the group’s mission—i.e. rent, staffing, and so on.

The Barn Players, Spinning Tree Theatre, 5 Star Jazz Band, and Quixotic are among the groups selected for 2022. The entire recipient list can be found online.

“Each and every one of those organizations affords great impact in our community and each and every one of them are extremely worthy of not only our financial support but investment greater investment from the community,” says Knapp.