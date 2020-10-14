Spray KC, American Shaman, and Block and Company, INC, Realtors have collaborated to allow artists to create a five-story mural at the Country Club Plaza. The canvas of choice: The Plaza Medical Building. Located at 4620 JC Nichols Parkway, the brick structure was provided by Block and Company. CEO David Block says “This high visibility project will contribute to the uniqueness of the building and beauty of our city.”

Spray KC, a local arts organization, dedicated to supporting the growth of the city’s large scale murals, chose five artists to utilize the building for their work. Each artist brings their own style to the project. The sole female artist of the group, Anna Charney, is a native of Denver, CO. She describes her style as “abstract pattern work,” which she utilized to complement her allotted wall composition.

Other spray paint artists include Octavio Logo, originally from Mexico City, and Tiger Sasha, from Novorossiysk, Russia. Locals D. Ross “Scribe” and JT Daniels are also contributing muralists.

CBD American CEO Vince Sanders says, “Our focus is to bring artists, who are obviously incredibly talented, that also understand what we’re trying to do and can make an impact. With everything that’s been going on social justice wise, climate change, etc., to be able to do a piece like this on the plaza, facing Mill Creek Parkway of all places, is a gift.”

The artists will continue to work on their murals over the next week and a half. An event celebrating the completion of the project is tentatively scheduled for October 22.