Artist Sol Anzorena advocates for animals within her newest exhibit

Sol Anzorena uses art to raise awareness about animals’ lives being compromised by rising pollution and loss of habitat.

“Now is the time to passionately address all environmental problems,” says Anzorena on her website. “It is time to fight for the necessary changes so that our planet is a place where equality reigns for all beings.”

She was born in Argentina and raised in Spain but now lives in Kansas City. After studying at the Universidad de Granada in Spain she received an art scholarship at the Uniwersytet Artystyczny w Poznaniu in Poland. It was there she started her lifetime activist artistic project Red Ocean, Black Earth.

Anzorena ventured on an eight-month journey to Asia in 2019 with her partner. They went without phones, computers, or cameras to fully immerse themselves in the experience. The artist’s time was dedicated to her travel notebook. This notebook, which can be seen virtually, is filled

with watercolor paintings with portrayals of the most important moments of their adventure.

“These last few years have been very fruitful for my work,” says Anzorena.

Some of Anzorena’s paintings, including one of a panda, are on display at the George Schlegel Gallery at the Roeland Park City Hall. This exhibition was organized by the Arts Committee of Roeland Park and will be on display until the end of April.